Crown Worth Rs 3 Crore Offered To Khajrana Ganesh Temple In Indore

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Crown Worth Rs 3 Crore Offered To Khajrana Ganesh Temple In Indore (ETV Bharat)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In preparation for the upcoming Ganesh festival, the Khajrana Ganesh Temple here is set to implement darshan arrangements similar to those at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Lord Ganesh's new gold crown, valued at Rs three crore is expected to attract a large number of devotees. During the Ganesh festival, 11,000 laddus will be offered to Lord Ganesh during the aarti. On Ganesh Chaturthi, 1.25 lakh modaks will be offered, followed by different varieties of laddus over the next nine days.

The temple management expects around 15 lakh devotees to visit during the festival. Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth darshan for all devotees, adopting the zigzag system used in Ujjain's Mahakal Temple.

In celebration of the festival, the temple will be specially decorated, including a model of Ayodhya's Ram temple. Additionally, security has been heightened with the installation of 30 CCTV cameras, along with a security force consisting of personnel from four police stations, 50 security guards, and members of the Nagar Suraksha Samitis.

The temple has also made provisions for the distribution of various types of prasad to devotees throughout the festival, and Lord Ganesh will be adorned in a unique way each day. All arrangements have been made with the convenience and safety of devotees in mind, ensuring a well-organised and spiritually fulfilling experience.

