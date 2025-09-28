ETV Bharat / state

Crowd Swelled After Vijay's Tweet, People Waited Without Food And Water: DGP On Karur Stampede

Chennai: The toll from the stampede at actor Vijay's public rally in Karur has risen to 39, Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman said on Sunday.

The crowd swelled due to the delayed arrival of the actor-politician to the venue and they lacked sufficient food and water during the waiting hours under the hot sun, he told reporters here.

"An unfortunate incident happened; a regrettable one. As per latest information, 38 have persons have died. They are 12 men, 16 women and 10 children," he said in an early morning briefing.

He further said there was a crowd surge after the official Twitter handle of Vijay's TVK party mentioned that he would arrive at the meeting venue by 12 noon.

"Permission (for the meeting) was sought for between 3 pm-10 pm. The TVK Twitter account said he will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun."

"Our intention is not to blame anyone, but we are just stating the facts," the Head of Police Force added.