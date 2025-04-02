Youth Congress Hosts Job Fair In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: A job fair was organized by the Youth Congress at the Rajasthan International Centre here on Wednesday.

Over 100 major companies participated in the fair and provided jobs to hundreds of youth based on their qualifications and skills. State President of Youth Congress Abhimanyu Poonia claimed that joining letters were given to around 3,000 youth by 5 pm. He said the fair in Rajasthan was a pilot project. "Now such events will be organized at the district and block level as well," he said.

Registrations at the fair for job aspirants started from 8 am. The youth appeared for interviews at kiosks of companies. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the BJP government at the Centre and the state made promises of employment to the youth, but did not fulfil it. Welcoming the initiative of Youth Congress, he said the outfit has put senior leader Rahul Gandhi's message into practice. "A lot of enthusiasm is being seen among the youth. I feel such employment fairs should be organized everywhere," Gehlot said.

On Rising Rajasthan, the former Chief Minister said that the BJP government had done a lot of publicity on the event. "The ministers visited foreign countries and claimed to have signed MoUs with companies worth Rs 33 lakh crores. But now the Chief Minister is saying that the investors are not picking up his phone or responding to his emails," he said.

Youth Congress National In-charge Krishna Allavaru said Central Government had promised to provide 2 crore jobs to youth every year. But the highest unemployment rate in the country in the last 50 years has been during the tenure of the Modi government. We have started the initiative of giving employment to the youth from Rajasthan and seeing the kind of response we have received from the youth, we will now implement it in every state," he said.