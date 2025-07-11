ETV Bharat / state

Thousands Of Devotees Throng Deoghar's Baba Dham Temple On Day One Of Sawan

Around one lakh devotees are expected to perform 'Jalabhishek' at the shrine by evening.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Baba Dham Temple in Deoghar on the first day of Sawan to offer holy water to Baba Baidyanath.
Devotees at Baba Dham Temple in Deoghar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

Deoghar: Thousands of devotees thronged the Baba Dham Temple in Deoghar on the first day of Sawan to offer holy water to Baba Baidyanath.

Devotees from Delhi, Mumbai, Nashik, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have gathered at the shrine to offer holy water at the shrine. The temple's priests said the day started with rituals like 'Jalabhishek' which were performed by the shrine's pandas and servitors following which the doors were opened for devotees at 4 am. The devotees then performed 'Jalabhishek' on the Manokamna Linga in the shrine.

The devotees will be allowed to perform the ritual till 8 pm following which Shringar Puja of the Jyotirlinga will start. 'Jalabhishek' at the shrine is performed through the 'Argha' system for better crowd management.

The district administration had made elaborate security arrangements at the shrine and the path leading to it. A large number of police personnel have been deployed from Shriram Jha Chowk to the shrine to streamline the crowd of devotees and to maintain order.

Priests and traders around the shrine said around one lakh devotees will likely perform 'Jalabhishek' at the shrine by evening. Around 50 to 60 lakh devotees are expected to perform 'Jalabhishek' at the shrine during the holy month of Sawan.

