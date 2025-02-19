Crouching Crocodiles Pose Hidden Danger To School Kids, Tourists Visiting Telangana Canal

Palvancha: Frequent crocodile sightings in the canals discharging water from the Kinnerasani Reservoir to Kothagudem Thermal Power Station in Telangana caused panic among tourists and locals.

Locals alleged that despite the growing threat, KTPS officials have failed to take preventive measures, leaving visitors at risk. The canals, known for being a popular bathing and recreation spot, are now turning into a danger zone. Families often bring their children to swim, especially in summer. However, the presence of crocodiles has raised serious safety concerns.

Recent sightings

On February 7, tourists spotted a crocodile swimming near the toll gate and quickly alerted forest officials. A rescue team successfully captured and released it back into the reservoir. Another crocodile calf was spotted in the canal during maintenance work. The water level being low, the animal was visible. Had the water level been higher, the crocodile would have remained hidden, posing a greater danger to unsuspecting visitors.

Why are crocodiles entering the canal?

As the water level decreases, crocodiles move closer to the shore and enter the canal. In 1974, officials released 32 crocodiles into the Kinnerasani Reservoir as part of a conservation effort. Over the years, their population has multiplied, leading to frequent encounters. Local staff claim that crocodiles enter the canal daily but are chased away by barking dogs.

Cry for immediate safety measures

Visitors and locals demanded that chain-link fencing be installed along the canal from the reservoir to the boat area to prevent crocodiles from entering the canal. They want teachers at sports and tribal schools near Kinnerasani to forbid students from playing or bathing in the canal to avoid a potential tragedy. According to locals, public awareness campaigns need to be run to inform tourists and locals about the risks of swimming in the canal.

Speaking on the issue, forest official FSO Kishan said, "A request will be made to KTPS authorities to construct a higher fence in the boat area to prevent further crocodile intrusions."