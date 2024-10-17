Crossing The Threshold Into A Trap: 3,000 Children Caught In Criminal Circles In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an alarming development, children in Telangana capital Hyderabad are being lured into criminal activities, often after fleeing home due to fear of parental scolding, poor grades, or being caught engaging in small infractions like smoking or skipping school, sources said. These vulnerable children, uncertain and alone, are being exploited by criminals and tricksters who trap them into illegal activities for money.

The racket came to light recently when Karkhana police arrested a cellphone thief who revealed that he fled from Jharkhand at the age of 12, fearing his father would discover his smoking habit. An old criminal took advantage of his helplessness, pushing him into theft. Similarly, another boy caught pickpocketing in Secunderabad was found to be working under a criminal who lured him with food and drugs.

According to official estimates, every year, an estimated 500-600 children who run away from home arrive at railway and bus stations in Hyderabad. While organizations like Childline and the Railway Police help reunite many with their families, others fall through the cracks. Police estimate that around 3,000 children in the city are involved in various crimes, often under the influence of hardened criminals.

The Transformation of Runaway Children

The begging mafia and criminal gangs exploit these children, sometimes completely altering their appearance and sending them to different areas to avoid recognition. These children, far from home, are forced into begging, pickpocketing, and even drug-related activities. Girls, in particular, are sent to beg on street corners or are pushed into child labor. Disturbingly, as they grow older, some are sold into brothels.

Parents spend huge sums of money trying to trace their missing children, but the system is not always able to help. In some cases, even the police treat missing children reports lightly. The plight of these children highlights the dark underbelly of Hyderabad’s streets, where runaways fall victim to a life of crime orchestrated by experienced criminals.