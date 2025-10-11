Crossing Countries, Returning With Their Young Ones: Migratory Birds Flock To Nallamala Forests For Breeding
Flocks of migratory birds arrive in Nallamala to spend winter months in the forest area for breeding returning with their young ones by spring.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
Srisailam: The Nallamala forest, a cradle of biodiversity with its lush greenery, lofty hills, and cascading waterfalls spread over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offers not only a breathtaking view but also the soothing melody of chirping birds that fills the air.
Throughout the year, hundreds of native bird species inhabit this region. But come winter, the skies of Nallamala grow even livelier, as migratory birds from distant lands arrive here after traveling thousands of miles to breed. By March and April, these winged visitors begin their long return journeys, taking their newborn chicks back with them across continents.
To mark World Migratory Bird Day, Mohammad Hayat, a retired employee of the Srisaila Biodiversity Project, has captured some stunning images of these avian travelers in their natural habitat.
From the Himalayas to Nallamala
Among the recent arrivals is the Blue Heron, which has journeyed all the way from the Himalayas. With its elegant stance and sky-colored plumage, it stands out against the green canopy, symbolizing endurance and grace.
Visitors from distant continents
The Rock Heron has flown in from Europe, North Africa, and Ukraine. Feeding mainly on small insects, it adapts easily to the wetlands and rocky banks of Nallamala.
Another visitor, the Hawk-Owl,arrives from Europe and northern Asia. It thrives on a diet of aquatic insects, fish, and snails, showcasing the region’s ecological diversity. A second species of Hawk-Owl, also from Europe, preys on smaller birds and returns home as summer begins, completing its migratory cycle.
Nature’s annual reunion
As these feathered guests soar across borders and oceans, they remind us of the delicate balance of nature that connects ecosystems worldwide. The Nallamala forests, with their rich biodiversity and serene beauty, continue to be a haven for migratory birds, offering them a home away from home, at least for a season.
The Nallamala forest, located in the Nallamala hills, is spread over five districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and boasts of a rich biodiversity.
