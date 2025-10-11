ETV Bharat / state

Crossing Countries, Returning With Their Young Ones: Migratory Birds Flock To Nallamala Forests For Breeding

Srisailam: The Nallamala forest, a cradle of biodiversity with its lush greenery, lofty hills, and cascading waterfalls spread over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offers not only a breathtaking view but also the soothing melody of chirping birds that fills the air.

Throughout the year, hundreds of native bird species inhabit this region. But come winter, the skies of Nallamala grow even livelier, as migratory birds from distant lands arrive here after traveling thousands of miles to breed. By March and April, these winged visitors begin their long return journeys, taking their newborn chicks back with them across continents.

To mark World Migratory Bird Day, Mohammad Hayat, a retired employee of the Srisaila Biodiversity Project, has captured some stunning images of these avian travelers in their natural habitat.

From the Himalayas to Nallamala

Among the recent arrivals is the Blue Heron, which has journeyed all the way from the Himalayas. With its elegant stance and sky-colored plumage, it stands out against the green canopy, symbolizing endurance and grace.

Visitors from distant continents