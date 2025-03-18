Crossborder Elephant Transfer To Resume After 16 Years In Kerala As SC Lifts Ban

Ernakulam: Following a Supreme Court ruling, the transfer of native elephants from other states to Kerala is set to resume after a decade and a half. On February 21, the Supreme Court upheld the Kerala High Court's verdict, which had banned the movement of elephants from outside the state, paving the way for cross-border elephant transfers to resume after years of legal hurdles.

Chief wildlife warden Pramod G Krishnan confirmed to ETV Bharat that the forest department has received numerous applications for importing elephants from other states since the legal obstacle was lifted. The Supreme Court’s intervention overturned a 2008 High Court order, which had blocked the transfer of elephants following a petition from animal welfare NGOs.

As a result of the ruling, Kerala’s festival processions, which feature elephants, are expected to return to their traditional form. Kerala currently has 386 native elephants, with only 43 owned by the forest department. The remaining 343 elephants are privately owned, and only those that meet the standards of the Wild Elephant Management Act are permitted to participate in temple processions.

However, the movement of elephants for festivals presents logistical challenges. PB Giridas, a member of the State Animal Welfare Board, expressed concern that the transfer of elephants during festival season could cause difficulties for both the elephants and their owners. “The more elephants we have, the fewer festivals each elephant will need to participate in,” he said, acknowledging that demand for elephants is rising in the state.

The issue of elephant transfers became contentious after the Kerala High Court stayed the central government’s 2024 decision, allowing elephant transfers across state lines. The stay followed a petition from the Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy, citing concerns about the welfare of elephants. The petition highlighted that 154 elephants had died over the last seven years due to management lapses.

Despite these concerns, the Mavelikkara Vasurimala Bhagavathy Temple filed a petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s decision to block the transfer of an elephant, Rajkumar, from Tripura.

Giridas clarified the process for transferring elephants, emphasising that it involves a series of legal procedures, including agreements between the buyer and seller and multiple inspections to ensure the buyer has the capacity to care for the elephant. It’s a complex process that takes about two months, he explained.

Once the necessary documentation is submitted, including a report from the District Forest Officer (DFO) of the buyer’s state and an inspection of the elephant’s living conditions, the chief wildlife warden of Kerala will review the case. If permission is granted, the route for the elephant’s transport will also be subject to approval, with further inspections to ensure the transfer is carried out properly. Giridas made it clear that any lapses in procedure would result in the transfer being halted immediately. The Supreme Court will revisit the case on April 15.