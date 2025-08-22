Cross Voting Likely During Vice Presidential Election, Claims Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed possibility of cross-voting during Vice Presidential election.

He said if the BJP has majority, then why is it asking for the support of Opposition for NDA's candidate. "Is there a fear of duplicate Shiv Sena votes being split?," he asked.

Raut said during the India Aghadi meeting, his party extended its support for Opposition's candidate Justice B Sudarshan Reddy. "Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did call Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar but our stance against dictatorship is firm," he said.

Accusing the BJP of splitting the parties of Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, he alleged the saffron party bought MLAs and MPs for crores and now is asking for votes from the same parties. "If you have a majority, then what is the need to ask for votes? Is there a fear of duplicate Shiv Sena votes getting split?", he asked.

He said since both the candidates in fray for the Vice Presidential election are from South India, there is unease in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Balasaheb had supported former President Pratibha Patil as she was a Marathi. BJP fears that MPs from Andhra-Telangana will take the same stance. Also, the possibility of cross voting has increased due to the environment created by Rahul Gandhi," said Raut.

On Fadnavis' appeal to MPs from Maharashtra to support CP Radhakrishnan, he said, "Fadnavis should not teach us Chanakyagiri. Radhakrishnan is from Tamil Nadu. If there was a Marathi candidate, there could have been a discussion. We follow the Constitution, you trample upon it," Raut said.

He said MNS President Raj Thackeray discussed problems of migrants in Mumbai with Fadnavis. "There should be frequent meetings on such issues. Also, the Chief Minister should be impartial," he said.

Raut further came down on the BJP and the Centre on cricket matches between India and Pakistan. "Amit Shah's son is associated cricket. BJP's pretense of patriotism has been exposed. f you have the courage, host matches between the two countries in the country. You are looking for loopholes because your money is involved in it," he alleged.