Himachal Rajya Sabha Polls End; Sources Say 6 to 9 MLAs 'Cross Voted'; Congress Worried

Shimla: There is a stir in the ruling Congress government in Himachal Pradesh as sources say that 6 to 9 MLAs have cross voted during the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state on Tuesday.

The pollling, which began at 9 am, ended with Congress MLA from Chintpurni Sudershan Babloo casting the last vote. Sources told ETV Bharat that 6 to 9 MLAs have resorted to cross voting with BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan likely to benefit from it. The MLAs who have cross voted include independent ones as well who have voted for the BJP candidate instead of Congress.

The polling was brisk and all 68 members voted. Independent MLA from Hamipur Ashish was the first to cast his vote. Congress MLA Babloo was brought to the Assembly in a helicopter as he was unwell. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after casting his vote said the MLAs have voted as per the ideology of the party.

"We have 40 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha and unless MLAs are bought off, we will get all the votes," he said. "...We issued Whip, but they didn't have the majority. We had to do the voting. In a way BJP has tried to threaten our leaders, Congress Party strongly condemns it," he said.

Sukhu further added, "During the cut-motion, the opposition leader Jairam Thakur put the matter. Jagat Negi presented our matter when talks could not happen, in a way BJP behaved was condemnable, post that ruckus occurred and House was adjourned."

Asked if the State BJP will demand a Floor Test, LoP Thakur said, "Budget will be presented tomorrow. We will discuss the Budget tomorrow and then we will see the situation there. But I can see that the Government has lost the majority."

Thakur had earlier said that it was the democratic right of the MLAs to vote and it was not necessary that the candidate be elected unopposed. "We have fielded the candidate gauging the situation and hope that all MLAs would exercise their conscious vote," he added.

The BJP has fielded Harsh Mahajan against Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Mahajan, a three-time Congress MLA and former minister, had resigned from the party in September 2022 ahead of the assembly polls and joined the BJP. The Congress has a clear majority with 40 out of the 68 MLAs and the support of three independent MLAs.

Despite the fact that the BJP, with 25 MLAs, is far behind in the number game, it has forced a contest by fielding Mahajan against Singhvi. The Congress had issued a whip to its MLAs to vote for Singhvi followingwhich the BJP had accused the ruling Congress of issuing whip to their members to pressurise them and maintained that the MLAs have been elected democratically and have the right to vote as per their wish.

The BJP candidate has sent a complaint to the chief election commissioner drawing his attention to the three line whip issued by the Congress to vote for the party candidate. In his complaint, Mahajan said that such a whip is not only unethical but also against the conducting of elections to the Rajya Sabha as it will affect the decision making ability of the MLAs.

Numbers in Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly of 68 MLAs, 40 are from Congress and 25 are from BJP. Apart from this, there are 3 independent MLAs. The Rajya Sabha candidate needs the votes of 35 MLAs to win. While Congress is certain to win, 'cross voting' by 6 to 9 MLAs in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan could change the equation. If less than 9 MLAs have cross-voted, then the victory of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is certain, but if 9 MLAs have resorted to cross-voting and all the votes are considered valid, then BJP and Congress candidates will get 34 votes each.

In case of a tie

According to Himachal Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg, if the number of votes is equal, the process of 'draw of lots' will be adopted. In this, consent of both the candidates will be taken. After which slips will be put in the names of both the candidates and the candidate whose slip comes out will be considered as the winner. According to Garg, according to the rule book of the electoral process, the process of 'draw of lots' is adopted in case of equal number of votes.

About a month ago, at the time of announcement of Rajya Sabha elections, this seat of Himachal Pradesh seemed to be going straight to the Congress, but BJP made the contest interesting by fielding its candidate on the last day of nomination.