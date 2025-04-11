Cross Border Love: Tamil Nadu Man Marries Vietnamese Woman As Per Hindu Customs

Tirunelveli: A man from Tamil Nadu's Nellai area, who works in Vietnam and fell in love with a local woman, got married to her as per Indian customs and with the consent of both families at a private hotel here on Thursday. The couple earlier got married according to Vietnamese traditional rituals and now travelled to India to hold their wedding as per Tamil rituals.

Mahesh, son of Subramanian and Vasuki and native of Nellai, did BBA and is presently working as a global manager at DP World in Vietman. He met Nguyen Le Thuy, who is a human resource manager at the company. Working at the same company, the two became friends and soon fell in love with each other. After a four-year courtship, the couple decided to spend the rest of their lives together. Both of them told their parents and after they agreed, the couple got married according to Vietnamese traditional rituals.

After getting married, Mahesh told Nguyen that he wanted to hold their wedding according to Tamil rituals as well and she readily agreed. Following this, the two came to Tirunelveli from Vietnam recent and the wedding ceremony was held at a private hotel in the Nellai town area yesterday.

The couple first got married according to Tamil rituals and then as per Hindu customs. Mahesh adorned his wife with a thirumangalyam in front of the Periya Nayaki Amman temple and then exchanged garlands.

Nguyen's parents and relatives had also travelled to Tirunelveli to participate in this wedding. For those who could not make it to the wedding, watched the ceremonies through video call.

"I wanted to introduce my wife to the customs and culture of our country. When I suggested her getting married as per Tamil and Hindu rituals she agreed and we came to my hometown for the wedding," Mahesh said.

Mahesh said he was clad in dhoti and a shirt while his bride wore a Koorai Pudavai (saree) and as per the Tamil tradition, the wedding was held without a priest with the blessings of the elders. "We exchanged garlands and I put the Thirumangalyam at the Periya Nayaki Amman Temple. Finally, we touched the feet of our parents, relatives and elders to receive their blessings. The rituals were a different experience for my wife and her mother," he added.