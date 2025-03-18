Cross-Border Love Story: Pak Woman Seema Haider, Sachin Welcome Baby Girl

New Delhi/Noida: Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally crossed over to India with her four children and then married her lover Sachin Meena, gave birth to a baby girl at 4 am in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

She was admitted to Krishna Hospital in Greater Noida. Seema has become a mother for the fifth time and this is her first child with Sachin. The family welcomed the baby saying, both the mother and the child are healthy and will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Seema's advocate AP Singh said the birth of the child is a new chapter in the couple's life and wished them a happy life ahead. He also said that he will apply for Indian citizenship for the newborn.

Sachin and Seema have not yet revealed the name of their daughter, but according to sources close to the family, a naming ceremony will be organised very soon. For this, suggestions will also be sought from people on social media, Singh said.

Seema, a mother of four, and Sachin met on the internet while playing PUBG. In 2023, she illegally entered India with her children from Pakistan via Nepal to be with Sachin and the couple settled in Rabupura town of Noida. Since then, she has been in the headlines with her love story being a topic of discussion across the country.

Seema and Sachin were arrested in July 2023 but were later granted bail. Earlier this year, her first husband, Ghulam Haider had appealed to the Indian government to meet the kids and gain custody.