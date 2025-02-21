ETV Bharat / state

Cross-Border Love: German Woman Ties Knot With Uttarakhand Youth In Traditional Hindu Wedding

Wedding rituals were held for two days at Jim Corbett National Park. Sofia's relatives had travelled from Germany to participate in the ceremony.

Karthik Chhimwal and Sofia at the wedding ceremony (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 6:16 PM IST

Ramnagar: 'Love knows no boundaries' has come true for a German woman, who travelled all the way to India to marry a youth from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district. The couple decided to tie the knot after a seven-year courtship and the wedding was held with great pomp and show at Jim Corbett National Park in Ramnagar.

Karthik Chhimwal, a resident of Ramnagar met Sofia, who hails from Germany, while working on a cruise and they fell in love. The couple had a courtship for seven years. They made up their minds to get married and spend the rest of their lives together. They told their families, who happily accepted their decision.

Sofia's relatives dancing on popular Hindi songs (ETV Bharat)

After this, their marriage was fixed and as Sofia is attracted by the Indian culture, it was decided to hold the wedding in traditional Hindu rituals in Uttarakhand itself. Sofia's parents, siblings and nearly 30 relatives travelled to India from Germany to witness the wedding.

Sofia's relatives (ETV Bharat)

The wedding was hosted at the Jim Corbett National Park, surrounded by forests of Uttarakhand. The grand ceremony lasted for two days after which, the couple tied the knot on late last night.

Sofia and Kathik dancing at the wedding (ETV Bharat)

Both families participated in the ceremony. Though Sofia's family members neither knew Hindi nor the rituals, they were fascinated by the customs and closely witnessed the entire ceremony. They also danced to some popular Bollywood songs.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Sofia said she likes Indian culture, traditions and especially Indian food. She said that performing Indian dances and rituals was a very special experience for her.

"I consider myself very lucky to have I got a life partner like Sofia," Karthik said. He also thanked both the families for accepting this relationship and coming here to bless them.

