Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled in Rajasthan; Two Peddlers Held With Crores Worth of Heroin

Sri Ganganagar: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, police have arrested two smugglers and recovered heroin worth crores of rupees from their possession in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday night, a top official said.

Divulging further details into the incident, Sri Ganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrests were made in Hindumalkot area of the district last night. The SP said that the police and CID had received inputs of heroin smuggling in the border area. Acting on the inputs, a checkpoint was set up and a close vigil was kept on suspicious persons in the area. While manning the checkpoint on Wednesday night, the police personnel deployed there intercepted two persons in a suspicious condition. Upon frisking of the duo, 2.370 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of both the smugglers, who were accordingly arrested by the police, the SP said. The value of the recovered heroin is said to be crores of rupees in the international market, he said.

The smugglers have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Balwinder Singh, both residents of Hindumalkot police station area. At present, the police is interrogating both of them. Police have also launched a massive search operation in the area for more possible drug recovery.

This is the third anti-drug operation in the state in the last one week. Earlier, 3 kg of heroin was recovered in two days in Sameja Kothi police station area of Anupgarh district. On the first day, two local and one Punjab smugglers were arrested with 3 kg of heroin. On the second day, the wife of the smuggler was arrested from her house with 3 kg of heroin.