ETV Bharat / state

Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled in Rajasthan; Two Peddlers Held With Crores Worth of Heroin

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 13, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

SP Sri Ganganagar Gaurav Yadav said that the accused duo both residents of Hindumalkot police station area were intercepted at a checkpoint set up by police following intelligence inputs received by the CID about heroin smuggling in the border area.

Drug peddlers arrested by Rajasthan Police in Sri Ganganagar
Drug peddlers arrested by Rajasthan Police in Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan Police)

Sri Ganganagar: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, police have arrested two smugglers and recovered heroin worth crores of rupees from their possession in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday night, a top official said.

Divulging further details into the incident, Sri Ganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrests were made in Hindumalkot area of the district last night. The SP said that the police and CID had received inputs of heroin smuggling in the border area. Acting on the inputs, a checkpoint was set up and a close vigil was kept on suspicious persons in the area. While manning the checkpoint on Wednesday night, the police personnel deployed there intercepted two persons in a suspicious condition. Upon frisking of the duo, 2.370 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of both the smugglers, who were accordingly arrested by the police, the SP said. The value of the recovered heroin is said to be crores of rupees in the international market, he said.

The smugglers have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Balwinder Singh, both residents of Hindumalkot police station area. At present, the police is interrogating both of them. Police have also launched a massive search operation in the area for more possible drug recovery.

This is the third anti-drug operation in the state in the last one week. Earlier, 3 kg of heroin was recovered in two days in Sameja Kothi police station area of Anupgarh district. On the first day, two local and one Punjab smugglers were arrested with 3 kg of heroin. On the second day, the wife of the smuggler was arrested from her house with 3 kg of heroin.

  1. Read more: Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled Along International Border in Rajasthan; 2 kg Heroin Recovered: Police
  2. BSF Shoots Down 'Rogue' Pak Drone Carrying Narcotics along IB in Rajasthan

TAGGED:

HEROIN SMUGGLINGPAKISTAN INVOLVMENT IN SMUGGLINGTWO SMUGGLERS ARRESTEDCROSS BORDER DRUG PEDDLING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.