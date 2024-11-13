Crorepati In Two Years: Roorkee Police To Probe Property Of Brothers

Roorkee: Two brothers of Padli Gurjar village of Ganganahar Kotwali area of ​​​​Haridwar district have been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with heroin smuggling. Haridwar SSP has instructed the Roorkee Police to investigate the property of the duo and identify the people they are in touch with.

Raja Wajid was apprehended by the Berowali Thane Police from Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Vidosi in Mumbai with a large cache of heroin. During interrogation, he informed that his brothers -- Jahangir and Farad -- ran a saloon in Nayagaon, following which police conducted a raid in the shop. But the duo fled.

Meanwhile, police got information about the duo's arrival in their native Padli Gurjar in Roorkee as one of them is scheduled to get married on November 14. Subsequently, a team of Mumbai Police reached the village and arrested the duo during a raid. They were produced in Roorkee Court the following day on Monday which granted transit remand. The incident alerted the local police apparatus.

"Instructions have been given to investigate the property of the entire family including the brothers. Along with this, the property of their close ones will also be investigated. Action will also be taken to confiscate the property if money is earned illegally," Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobal said.

Police sources said the brothers have earned properties worth crores of rupees through heroin smuggling. Two years ago, both used to work as drivers and a member of their family used to set up a fruit cart near the railway station.