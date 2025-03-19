Crop Theft On Rise In Ratlam: Thieves Steal Soybean, Garlic Crops; Farmers Forced To Guard Fields

Ratlam: Crop theft has become a new concern for farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, who are already grappling with weather-related damage and declining crop prices. Farmers in the Namli police station area have been devastated by recent cases where thieves have targeted their hard-earned crops, such as garlic and soybeans.

Unknown thieves took a tractor-trolley loaded with soybeans from Ishwarlal Dharwa's farm on the evening of March 14. CCTV footage showed the culprits fleeing with the produce after hooking the trolley to a tractor. Two days later, on March 16, the thieves targeted the same area again, taking 35 quintals of garlic from the fields of two farmers, Dwarka Dharwa and Munnalal Gujaria.

The thieves arrived with a tractor trolley and quickly uprooted and took the entire garlic crop, causing further distress to the farmers. This wave of thefts is part of a troubling trend that has been reported in the neighbouring districts, including Neemunch and Mandsaur, where thieves have stolen opium pods and garlic crops.

Farmers in the Malwa region are especially at risk since they invest a lot of money in growing products like opium, garlic, and onions just to have their hard work stolen.

Farmer leader Rajesh Purohit said, "Farmers are already suffering losses due to high cultivation costs. Now, thieves are taking away what little they have left. What should farmers do in such a situation?"

In response to such incidents, many farmers have installed CCTV cameras to keep an eye on their crops. Fearing further thefts, several farmers have started to patrol their crops armed with guns and sticks. Some farmers have also hired additional labourers to keep watch, increasing their already high costs.

In response to the rising thefts, Ratlam Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar has directed all police station in-charges to increase night patrols in rural areas. Authorities have assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon. "This is a very unfortunate incident. We are scrutinising the footage from over 100 cameras installed in the area. We hope to nab the accused soon," SP Kumar said.