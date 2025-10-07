ETV Bharat / state

India's Crochet Queen: How Odisha's Sakila Bano Wove Her Way Into The Guinness World Records

By Seikh Mohammad Wahid

Balangir: In the otherwise quiet lanes of Sudpada in Odisha’s Balangir district, colourful wool and needles have come to signify transformation. And the hand stringing and spinning the change is 46-year-old Sakila Bano. Recognised as the ‘Crochet Queen of India,’ Sakila has not been spinning exquisite creations only but also a scripting a remarkable story of success and empowerment.

Happily settled as a homemaker till six years back, Sakila started re-nurturing her childhood pastime by crafting woolen items for her family when her children got busy with their career. That this craft would one day catapult Sakila to hold two Guinness World Records, was beyond her imagiantion. Once she got going, she made handcrafted pieces ranging from sweaters and socks to decorative flowers and tablecloths, all of which found admirers across India, especially in southern states. As appreciation started coming Sakila’s way, she quickly but steadily turned the passion into a flourishing business and became self-reliant. But that was not all. She began a movement where she trained young women in the craft and empowered hundreds to become financially independent.

“I learnt the craft from my mother at a young age and continued doing it even after marriage. But I never thought this would define me one day,” says a humble Sakila.

Her dedication soon paid off. As Sakila began exhibiting her handmade products at local fairs, lots of people admired her work and the demand for her products grew. Gradually her crochet works were sought after by people in other states. Today, she receives bulk orders worth lakhs of rupees annually, earning over Rs 10 lakh every year.

Twice, in February 2024 and March 2025, Sakila etched her name in Guinness World Records for creating over 4,000 crochet items, giving her the title of India’s Crochet Queen.