One Critical After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Pharma Company In Andhra Pradesh

Anakapplli: Two persons who suspected inhaled a toxic gas at a private pharma company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in the district are hospitalised and one of them is in critical condition, said a police official on Monday.

Anakapalli district superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha said the incident happened on Monday morning in the production block of the company at Parawada during a chemical reaction.

"Two helpers inhaled some of the gases, and they felt unconscious (and) because of that they were shifted to the hospital. Both are undergoing treatment. One person is a bit critical, while the second person is out of danger," Sinha told PTI.