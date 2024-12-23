ETV Bharat / state

One Critical After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Pharma Company In Andhra Pradesh

The gas leak occurred while transferring chemicals into a scrubber. Two persons who inhaled the harmful gases are hospitalized.

By PTI

Anakapplli: Two persons who suspected inhaled a toxic gas at a private pharma company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in the district are hospitalised and one of them is in critical condition, said a police official on Monday.

Anakapalli district superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha said the incident happened on Monday morning in the production block of the company at Parawada during a chemical reaction.

"Two helpers inhaled some of the gases, and they felt unconscious (and) because of that they were shifted to the hospital. Both are undergoing treatment. One person is a bit critical, while the second person is out of danger," Sinha told PTI.

The affected workers are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. According to the SP, the gas leak occurred while transferring the chemicals into a scrubber which deals with harmful gases. "We are also verifying if there is any criminal liability which can be attached or not," Sinha added.

