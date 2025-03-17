Criminals Using Mobile Phones In Ghazipur Jail: Jailor, Deputy Jailor Suspended

Ghazipur: The jailor and deputy jailor of Ghazipur Jail in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for allowing use of mobile phones within the prison premises. Based on complaints of mobile phones being used by hardcore criminals incarcerated in the jail, an investigation was launched in this connection and the report was sent to the state government.

After this, the DG Jail suspended jailor Rakesh Kumar Verma and deputy jailor Sukhwati Devi and recommended strict action against jail superintendent Arun Pratap Singh.

The issue of criminals using mobile phones in jail to contact people outside came to light when Vinod Gupta, accused of cheating in the name of getting a government job in Bihar, called from the prison and threatened victims. He also offered money for not giving testimony against him. After this, victims complained to officials.

Upon information, police and administration ordered an investigation following which, DIG Jail launched a probe. Investigations revealed that an illegal Public Call Office (PCO) like system was running inside the jail resulting which, prisoners were in regular contact with people outside. It was also found that many prisoners were being given VIP treatment inside the jail. On hefty payments, these inmates were provided special facilities and allowed to use mobile phones without any restriction, the report revealed.

DM Aryaka Akhouri said action has been taken after the investigation and strict action has also been recommended against the jail superintendent. The government has made it clear that strict measures will be taken to maintain transparency and discipline in prisons, Akhouri added.