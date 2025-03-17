ETV Bharat / state

Criminals Using Mobile Phones In Ghazipur Jail: Jailor, Deputy Jailor Suspended

Investigation conducted by DIG Jail revealed some criminals were given VIP treatment and allowed to use mobile phones in exchange of money at Ghazipur Jail.

Criminals Using Mobile Phones In Ghazipur Jail: Jailor, Deputy Jailor Suspended
File photo of Ghazipur Jail (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

Ghazipur: The jailor and deputy jailor of Ghazipur Jail in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for allowing use of mobile phones within the prison premises. Based on complaints of mobile phones being used by hardcore criminals incarcerated in the jail, an investigation was launched in this connection and the report was sent to the state government.

After this, the DG Jail suspended jailor Rakesh Kumar Verma and deputy jailor Sukhwati Devi and recommended strict action against jail superintendent Arun Pratap Singh.

The issue of criminals using mobile phones in jail to contact people outside came to light when Vinod Gupta, accused of cheating in the name of getting a government job in Bihar, called from the prison and threatened victims. He also offered money for not giving testimony against him. After this, victims complained to officials.

Upon information, police and administration ordered an investigation following which, DIG Jail launched a probe. Investigations revealed that an illegal Public Call Office (PCO) like system was running inside the jail resulting which, prisoners were in regular contact with people outside. It was also found that many prisoners were being given VIP treatment inside the jail. On hefty payments, these inmates were provided special facilities and allowed to use mobile phones without any restriction, the report revealed.

DM Aryaka Akhouri said action has been taken after the investigation and strict action has also been recommended against the jail superintendent. The government has made it clear that strict measures will be taken to maintain transparency and discipline in prisons, Akhouri added.

Read more

  1. 13 Prisoners, Including Woman, Found HIV Positive In Routine Health Checkup At UP's Mau Jail
  2. Over 18,000 Chhattisgarh Inmates Take Holy Bath In Water From Prayagraj

Ghazipur: The jailor and deputy jailor of Ghazipur Jail in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for allowing use of mobile phones within the prison premises. Based on complaints of mobile phones being used by hardcore criminals incarcerated in the jail, an investigation was launched in this connection and the report was sent to the state government.

After this, the DG Jail suspended jailor Rakesh Kumar Verma and deputy jailor Sukhwati Devi and recommended strict action against jail superintendent Arun Pratap Singh.

The issue of criminals using mobile phones in jail to contact people outside came to light when Vinod Gupta, accused of cheating in the name of getting a government job in Bihar, called from the prison and threatened victims. He also offered money for not giving testimony against him. After this, victims complained to officials.

Upon information, police and administration ordered an investigation following which, DIG Jail launched a probe. Investigations revealed that an illegal Public Call Office (PCO) like system was running inside the jail resulting which, prisoners were in regular contact with people outside. It was also found that many prisoners were being given VIP treatment inside the jail. On hefty payments, these inmates were provided special facilities and allowed to use mobile phones without any restriction, the report revealed.

DM Aryaka Akhouri said action has been taken after the investigation and strict action has also been recommended against the jail superintendent. The government has made it clear that strict measures will be taken to maintain transparency and discipline in prisons, Akhouri added.

Read more

  1. 13 Prisoners, Including Woman, Found HIV Positive In Routine Health Checkup At UP's Mau Jail
  2. Over 18,000 Chhattisgarh Inmates Take Holy Bath In Water From Prayagraj

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOBILE PHONES IN GHAZIPUR JAILGHAZIPUR JAILUSE OF MOBILE PHONESGHAZIPUR JAIL OFFICERS SUSPENDED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.