ETV Bharat / state

Criminal With Rs 3 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Bihar's Araria

Four policemen were also injured in the encounter that took place on Friday night

Criminal With Rs 3 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Bihar's Araria
Police officials at the incident spot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Araria: A criminal, who was wanted in several murder cases and carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was killed in a police encounter near Thalha canal in Narpatganj police station area in Bihar's Araria district, SP Anjani Kumar said on Saturday.

Four policemen were also injured in the encounter that took place on Friday night, the officer added. The criminal, identified as Chunmun Jha alias Rakesh Jha, had been on the run and was wanted in several cases of jewellery showroom loot in Bhojpur and Purnea districts.

The Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) had been tracking him for several days. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of STF and the district police reached the spot where Jha was hiding and conducted raids, Anjani Kumar said.

"After noticing the police personnel, Jha tried to escape and fired at the police. The STF team retaliated. Jha was injured in the encounter and one of his accomplices was arrested," he said.

Jha was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said. Four policemen were also injured in the operation, but they were stated to be out of danger, he said.

According to Additional Director General of Police-STF Kundan Krishnan, Jha was carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head and was wanted in several cases of murder, kidnapping, dacoity and jewellery showroom loot. The police officer added that one of Jha's accomplices managed to flee the spot during the operation.

"A man haunt has been launched to nab his associates," he added.

Read more:

  1. Lucknow Police Kill Auto Driver Accused Of Kidnapping And Murder In Encounter
  2. Bijapur Encounter: Police Bid Farewell To DRG Jawan Raju Oyam, Who Sacrificed His Life In Line Of Duty

Araria: A criminal, who was wanted in several murder cases and carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was killed in a police encounter near Thalha canal in Narpatganj police station area in Bihar's Araria district, SP Anjani Kumar said on Saturday.

Four policemen were also injured in the encounter that took place on Friday night, the officer added. The criminal, identified as Chunmun Jha alias Rakesh Jha, had been on the run and was wanted in several cases of jewellery showroom loot in Bhojpur and Purnea districts.

The Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) had been tracking him for several days. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of STF and the district police reached the spot where Jha was hiding and conducted raids, Anjani Kumar said.

"After noticing the police personnel, Jha tried to escape and fired at the police. The STF team retaliated. Jha was injured in the encounter and one of his accomplices was arrested," he said.

Jha was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said. Four policemen were also injured in the operation, but they were stated to be out of danger, he said.

According to Additional Director General of Police-STF Kundan Krishnan, Jha was carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head and was wanted in several cases of murder, kidnapping, dacoity and jewellery showroom loot. The police officer added that one of Jha's accomplices managed to flee the spot during the operation.

"A man haunt has been launched to nab his associates," he added.

Read more:

  1. Lucknow Police Kill Auto Driver Accused Of Kidnapping And Murder In Encounter
  2. Bijapur Encounter: Police Bid Farewell To DRG Jawan Raju Oyam, Who Sacrificed His Life In Line Of Duty

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STF SHOT CRIMINAL IN ARARIAARARIA POLICEARARIA ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.