Criminal With Rs 3 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Bihar's Araria

Araria: A criminal, who was wanted in several murder cases and carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was killed in a police encounter near Thalha canal in Narpatganj police station area in Bihar's Araria district, SP Anjani Kumar said on Saturday.

Four policemen were also injured in the encounter that took place on Friday night, the officer added. The criminal, identified as Chunmun Jha alias Rakesh Jha, had been on the run and was wanted in several cases of jewellery showroom loot in Bhojpur and Purnea districts.

The Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) had been tracking him for several days. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of STF and the district police reached the spot where Jha was hiding and conducted raids, Anjani Kumar said.

"After noticing the police personnel, Jha tried to escape and fired at the police. The STF team retaliated. Jha was injured in the encounter and one of his accomplices was arrested," he said.

Jha was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said. Four policemen were also injured in the operation, but they were stated to be out of danger, he said.

According to Additional Director General of Police-STF Kundan Krishnan, Jha was carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head and was wanted in several cases of murder, kidnapping, dacoity and jewellery showroom loot. The police officer added that one of Jha's accomplices managed to flee the spot during the operation.

"A man haunt has been launched to nab his associates," he added.