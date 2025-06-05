ETV Bharat / state

Criminal Wanted In Robbery, Murder Cases Arrested After Encounter In Delhi's Nand Nagri

New Delhi: A 22-year-old criminal wanted in multiple robbery and murder cases was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Suhail alias Chikna alias Chappar, was nabbed late Wednesday night after he allegedly opened fire at a patrolling police team near District Park, A-Block, Nand Nagri, he said.

"Around 10:30 pm, a police team received a tip-off about Suhail's presence in the area. As they reached the northern side of District Park, opposite the Wazirabad Road flyover, they spotted a suspicious man and signalled him to stop for checking," a senior police officer said. Sensing danger, the suspect opened fire at the police team, he added. The officers asked him to surrender. However, Suhail fired again, prompting police to retaliate in self-defence.

The accused suffered an injury on his right leg. The police team then overpowered and disarmed him. One pistol and two fired cartridges were recovered from the scene, the officer added.