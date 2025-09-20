ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Criminal Killed In Encounter With Police In Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra: Notorious criminal Uttam Yadav was killed in an encounter with a team comprising personnel of Chatra and Hazaribagh police at Jabda area under ​​Simaria police station.

The Bihar government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Uttam who headed a criminal gang called the Tiger Group. According to police, on receiving a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Simaria where Uttam fired at the police team.

As police retaliated, Uttam recevied gunshot wounds in his chest, abdomen and thigh. His body was taken to Chatra Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Dozens of cases were registered against Uttam including murder, robbery, extortion and firing in Jharkhand and Bihar.