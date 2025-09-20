Notorious Criminal Killed In Encounter With Police In Jharkhand's Chatra
The Bihar government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Uttam who headed a criminal gang called the Tiger Group.
Chatra: Notorious criminal Uttam Yadav was killed in an encounter with a team comprising personnel of Chatra and Hazaribagh police at Jabda area under Simaria police station.
The Bihar government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Uttam who headed a criminal gang called the Tiger Group. According to police, on receiving a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Simaria where Uttam fired at the police team.
As police retaliated, Uttam recevied gunshot wounds in his chest, abdomen and thigh. His body was taken to Chatra Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Dozens of cases were registered against Uttam including murder, robbery, extortion and firing in Jharkhand and Bihar.
Around two months back, Uttam had released a video holding an automatic rifle. Uttam was seen threatening businessmen of Chatra and Hazaribagh districts in the video. Last month, Uttam's henchmen had shot at the shop of a gold merchant in Hazaribagh city.
Uttam took responsibility for the shooting in another video in which he was seen holding a carbine.
On July 3, Hazaribagh police arrested nine criminals of Uttam Yadav's gang Tiger Group and marched them on the road before taking them into custody. Meanwhile, locals have hailed the police action stating it will restore peace in the area.
