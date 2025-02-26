Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Meerut

Meerut: A notorious criminal and murder accused, carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh, was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut on Wednesday, police said.

Jitendra alias Jeetu, a resident of Asonda Siwan village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was wanted by Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police for a long time. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a double murder case but had absconded after being released on parole in 2023. He had eight cases against him of which, he was convicted in three of those.

According to the UP STF, when Jeetu was in prison he came in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and after absconding, he started working with its members. After the Ghaziabad Police announced a reward of Rs one lakh on him, the STF expedited its investigations and initiated a search operation to nab him on priority.

Meerut SSP Dr Vipin Tada said Jeetu died following an encounter with STF team.

Police got a tip-off about Jeetu hiding in the forests of Mudali area of ​​​​Meerut. After this, an STF team went to the spot and intercepted him at around 4 am on Wednesday. Jeetu attempted to escape resulting in an exchange of fire and was severely injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

ASP Brajesh Kumar Singh of Meerut STF said Jeetu had a total of eight criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and was wanted by the police for many months.