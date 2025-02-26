ETV Bharat / state

Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Meerut

Jitendra alias Jeetu was working with Lawrence Bishnoi gang after coming in contact with gang members in jail, police said.

Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Meerut
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Meerut: A notorious criminal and murder accused, carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh, was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut on Wednesday, police said.

Jitendra alias Jeetu, a resident of Asonda Siwan village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was wanted by Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police for a long time. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a double murder case but had absconded after being released on parole in 2023. He had eight cases against him of which, he was convicted in three of those.

According to the UP STF, when Jeetu was in prison he came in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and after absconding, he started working with its members. After the Ghaziabad Police announced a reward of Rs one lakh on him, the STF expedited its investigations and initiated a search operation to nab him on priority.

Meerut SSP Dr Vipin Tada said Jeetu died following an encounter with STF team.

Police got a tip-off about Jeetu hiding in the forests of Mudali area of ​​​​Meerut. After this, an STF team went to the spot and intercepted him at around 4 am on Wednesday. Jeetu attempted to escape resulting in an exchange of fire and was severely injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

ASP Brajesh Kumar Singh of Meerut STF said Jeetu had a total of eight criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and was wanted by the police for many months.

Read more

  1. The Hunt Ends: Trail & Tracks 'Spider' Satish Took Before & After Heist At Cong Leader's House In Bhubaneswar
  2. Two Arrested For Kidnapping Boy In Madhya Pradesh, Injured In Encounter With Police

Meerut: A notorious criminal and murder accused, carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh, was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut on Wednesday, police said.

Jitendra alias Jeetu, a resident of Asonda Siwan village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was wanted by Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police for a long time. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a double murder case but had absconded after being released on parole in 2023. He had eight cases against him of which, he was convicted in three of those.

According to the UP STF, when Jeetu was in prison he came in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and after absconding, he started working with its members. After the Ghaziabad Police announced a reward of Rs one lakh on him, the STF expedited its investigations and initiated a search operation to nab him on priority.

Meerut SSP Dr Vipin Tada said Jeetu died following an encounter with STF team.

Police got a tip-off about Jeetu hiding in the forests of Mudali area of ​​​​Meerut. After this, an STF team went to the spot and intercepted him at around 4 am on Wednesday. Jeetu attempted to escape resulting in an exchange of fire and was severely injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

ASP Brajesh Kumar Singh of Meerut STF said Jeetu had a total of eight criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and was wanted by the police for many months.

Read more

  1. The Hunt Ends: Trail & Tracks 'Spider' Satish Took Before & After Heist At Cong Leader's House In Bhubaneswar
  2. Two Arrested For Kidnapping Boy In Madhya Pradesh, Injured In Encounter With Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANGNOTORIOUS CRIMINALKILLED IN ENCOUNTERSTF ENCOUNTER IN MEERUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.