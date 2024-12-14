ETV Bharat / state

Criminal Linked To Cases In UP, Delhi Killed In Police Encounter In Meerut

A 39-year-old wanted in multiple cases including a double murder was killed in an encounter conducted in the early hours of Saturday.

Meerut: A criminal wanted in connection with several cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi was killed in an encounter with police in this district during the early hours of Saturday, officials said. Sonu Matka (39) -- a known associate of the Hashim Baba gang in Delhi -- had been wanted in multiple cases, including a double murder. "The encounter took place in the jurisdiction of TP Nagar police station.

The joint operation was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police's Special Cell," said Additional Director General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash. The officer added that the Baghpat native was a known associate of the Hashim Baba gang and had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was involved in numerous cases of robbery and murder in both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

"During the encounter, Matka suffered critical injuries and subsequently succumbed to them while undergoing treatment," Yash said. The police are investigating the matter.

