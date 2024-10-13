Criminal Carrying Rs 1.5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Police Encounter In Bulandshahr; Two Cops Injured

Bulandshahr: A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakh on his head was killed and two policemen were injured in an encounter by joint team of SWAT, SOG and Aahar Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Sunday.
The two cops, including station in-charge inspector YD Sharma and a constable, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district.
According to police, notorious criminal Rajesh, a resident of Aahar police station of the district, was wanted in 50 cases of murder, robbery and dacoity in western UP. The police had been searching him for a long time.
On Saturday night, police got a tip-off about Rajesh being present in Aahar after which, an operation was launched by the teams of SWAT, SOG and Aahar Police.
When the joint team surrounded Rajesh, the latter started firing indiscriminately while trying to run away from the spot. The joint team resorted to firing in retaliation and Rajesh along with station in-charge and a constable received bullet wounds, police said.
The police were taking the three to a nearby hospital but Rajesh succumbed to his injuries on the way. Inspector Sharma and the constable were admitted to the hospital, they added.
SSP Shlok Kumar said Rajesh carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh by Bulandshahr Police and Rs 50,000 by Aligarh Police. "Circle Officer Anupshahar Girja Shankar Tripathi led the operation and SWAT, SOG and Aahar Police were engaged in it. The station in-charge and the constable are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at the hospital," Kumar said.
