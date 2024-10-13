ETV Bharat / state

Criminal Carrying Rs 1.5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Police Encounter In Bulandshahr; Two Cops Injured

Encounter between criminal and police took place in Bulandshahr ( ETV Bharat/ File )

Bulandshahr: A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakh on his head was killed and two policemen were injured in an encounter by joint team of SWAT, SOG and Aahar Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Sunday.

The two cops, including station in-charge inspector YD Sharma and a constable, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district.

According to police, notorious criminal Rajesh, a resident of Aahar police station of the district, was wanted in 50 cases of murder, robbery and dacoity in western UP. The police had been searching him for a long time.

On Saturday night, police got a tip-off about Rajesh being present in Aahar after which, an operation was launched by the teams of SWAT, SOG and Aahar Police.