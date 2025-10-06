Criminal Accused In Murder And Robbery Killed In Encounter In UP's Saharanpur, Police Officer Also Injured
Saharanpur witnessed a late-night encounter on Sunday in which police shot dead a criminal. This was the second major encounter in UP within 24 hours.
Saharanpur: Barely 24 hours after a major encounter in Uttar Pradesh, a wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh, was shot dead in a police encounter in Saharanpur late on Sunday night. A senior police official have sustained injuries during the exchange of fire, officials said.
The deceased criminal, Imran, had more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him including charges of murder, robbery and dacoity at different police stations of western Uttar Pradesh. Police said cases were registered against him in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar.
On Sunday, after receiving a tip-off about his presence, police teams surrounded him. The moment Imran saw police, he started firing indiscriminately. A bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of Sarsawa police station in-charge, while the Gagalheri police station in-charge was shot in the hand. When Police retaliated, Imran was hit by bullet and died on the spot.
Following the encounter, police recovered a pistol, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from the spot. Gagalheri police station in-charge, who was injured in the hand, is undergoing treatment.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saurav Dixit informed, "Imran, son of Razzaq, was involved in several serious crimes. Dozens of cases were registered against him in western UP districts, including Saharanpur, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar. He was on the run for nearly two years. When police surrounded him last night, he opened fire. He was killed in retaliatory firing by police."
The Sunday night encounter comes just a day after another major police action in Firozabad, where a criminal named Naresh, involved in a Rs two crore robbery, managed to escape from police custody.
SSP Dixit said criminals had robbed a van on September 30 near Ghunpai village on the National Highway in Makhanpur area. Six accused were arrested in the case, including some from Delhi and Haryana, while Naresh was identified as a resident of Aligarh.
On Sunday afternoon, police were taking Naresh to the crime scene when he complained of stomach ache. Taking advantage of the situation, he gave the cops the slip despite being handcuffed. During the ensuing chase and exchange of fire, ASP Anuj Chaudhary narrowly escaped as a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket, while the SHO of Ramgarh police station was injured and later admitted to hospital.
Police teams have launched a massive search operation to trace Naresh. Further investigation is underway.
