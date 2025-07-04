Cyber Fraud Nabbed From Tamil Nadu For Duping Uttarakhand Youth of Over Rs 60 Lakh

Dehradun: A fraud who duped a youth from Nainital of Rs 62.50 lakh by luring him to invest in cryptocurrency through a fake matrimonial site was arrested by a team of Uttarakhand STF from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The accused used matrimonial sites to befriend people who he lured to invest in cryptocurrency. He also used to transfer some amount of money to his victims' accounts to gain their trust and for this, he had created a fake cryptocurrency application.

The youth from Nainital had lodged a complaint with police stating he had created an ID on a matrimonial site. The complainant said he received a message from a girl named Aarushi Roy on the site. He started chatting with the girl on WhatsApp. The girl told the complainant that she has a textile business in Cambodia.

After both of them talked for a few days, the girl informed the complainant about a trading application. She said he could invest in cryptocurrency online through the app. The victim was given different bank accounts to invest in cryptocurrency through WhatsApp. The complainant did so and initially, some amount which he had invested was credited to his account.

However, over a period of time, the complainant was duped of Rs 62.50 lakh. Realising he was cheated, the youth filed a police complaint. During the investigation, the Cyber Police team verified the bank accounts and mobile numbers based on which the accused was identified as Velmurugan, a resident of Tamil Nadu.

A team of Uttarakhand STF reached Tamil Nadu in search of the accused and with the help of its counterpart in the southern state nabbed Velmurugan from Coimbatore. The STF team brought the accused to Uttarakhand, then after presenting him in the court, sent him to the sub-district jail at Haldwani.

"During the initial interrogation, the accused revealed transactions of around Rs 4.35 crore in the last one month. Four cases of cyber crime are registered against the accused in Tamil Nadu itself," informed Navneet Bhullar, SSP STF, Uttarakhand.