Uttar Pradesh: 7-Year-Old Girl Murdered In Etah, Sexual Abuse Suspected

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death in Kotwali Dehat area of the district. The girl's body was found on a mustard field.

Preliminary investigation by the police has revealed rape. Police are investigating the crime and have formed 4 teams to unravel the truth. The girl had gone missing from home while playing. Family members were searching for her.

As per information, the seven-year-old had gone to play in a village of Kotwali Dehat police station area on Saturday afternoon. Her family members finding no trace of hers got worried and started looking for her. The father reached home in the evening and informed the police.

Realizing the seriousness of the incident, cops arrived with the dog squad team within a short time. Thanks to the sniffer dog, her body body was recovered from a mustard field at night.

The girl's father said, "Failing to trace her, I had no other option than informing the police."

SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh said that in the preliminary investigation, it seems the girl was murdered after rape. The police have taken the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.