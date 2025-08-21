ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Shocker | Minor Girl Raped First In Bundi, Then In Jaipur, And Also Gangraped

A minor girl was first raped in Bundi in Rajasthan. The same girl was raped in the state capital Jaipur, where was also gangraped

Representational image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 21, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

Bundi: In a shocking incident, a minor girl, studying in class 10, was allegedly raped in Bundi by a contractor. The same girl was then allegedly raped by a bus conductor and his friend in Jaipur. After this, she was held hostage and allegedly gangraped, police said.

According to the police, the alleged crime was committed in between August 11 and 13. Uma Sharma, Additional Superintendent Of Police, said, "The matter is being investigated by Bundi Deputy Superintendent Of Police Arun Kumar Mishra. The relatives of the victim have filed a complaint at the Sadar Police Station. The victim has narrated her ordeal. We have registered a case under POSCO Act and a probe is underway."

Police said that after the victim was raped in Bundi, she took a Rajasthan State Road State Corporation Bus and travelled to Jaipur on August 11. "The victim met two people at the Sindhi Camp bus camp in Jaipur. They forced her to sit in another bus and gave her food. The two men closed the bus door and windons and raped the victim in turns. They then held her hostage in a room and gangraped," police added.

"The bus conductor then took the victim with him and left her at the Tonk bus stand. She then reached Kota bus stand and unaware where she was, she once again took a Jaipur-bound bus and reached there late in the night. There the victim approached Jaipur Police and narrated her ordeal. The Jaipur police took her to a local police station and got in touch with their counterparts in Bundi. The Bundi Police took the victim to Buni," police said.

Children Welfare Committee President Seema Poddar said that she spoke to the victim on August 14. "At that time, the victim was afriad. She revealed what has happened to her. The Rajasthan Police have recorded her statement. Police is taking necessary action."

