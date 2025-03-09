Four Accused Taken Into Police Custody In Minor Gangrape Case At Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara: A serious case of gangrape and blackmail of a minor has come to light in the Pratapnagar police station area of Rajasthan on Sunday. The police registered a case under the POCSO Act and took four accused into custody. A few days ago, a similar case of gang rape and blackmail was reported in the Kotwali police station area.

Pratap Nagar police station in-charge Surjeet said that a report of gangrape of a minor was registered in the area. According to the complaint, a man raped the minor with the help of his wife. During this, photos were taken and videos were made. Two other youths also gang raped the minor. On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered under various sections including the POCSO Act and investigation was started.

Four accused have been taken into custody. They are being questioned. The report said that the accused also pressured the minor victim to convert her religion. The police is investigating every aspect closely.

Bhilwara bandh on Monday

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Sant Samaj and Sanatan Samaj have called for a bandh in Bhilwara city from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday in protest against the rape incidents that have recently taken place in Pratap Nagar, Kotwali of Bhilwara as well as Bijay Nagar of Beawar. A huge protest gathering will be held at Shaheed Chowk in the city. Mahant Hansram, President of Rajasthan Sant Samaj will address it.

After the incident of gangrape in the Kotwali police station area, BJP MP Damodar Agarwal met SP Dharmendra Singh Yadav and demanded the formation of SIT. SP formed SIT to investigate the gangrape case and it started the investigation.