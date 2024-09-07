ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Gang-Raped at Gunpoint in Rajasthan's Deeg; Two Detained, Search on for Another

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

In Rajasthan's Deeg, a minor girl was sleeping inside her house when the three accused gained entry and threatened to shoot her dead if she raised an alarm. Then, they took her to another house and gang raped her. The girl's family members began a search and found the girl at the house of one of the accused.

Representational (File Photo)

Deeg: In a village in the Nagar police station area of ​​the Deeg district, Rajasthan, three people kidnapped a minor girl at gunpoint and gang-raped her. Police have detained two people in this case. The victim has been admitted to the district RBM hospital in Bharatpur.

According to the police, the niece of a person living in a village in the police station area was sleeping in a room inside the house on September 6. At around midnight, the three accused threatened to kill the girl by showing her a gun and took her to a house, where all three accused gang-raped her. When the family woke up, they searched for the girl when she was not there.

On reaching the house of one of the accused, it was found that the niece was lying unconscious inside and the three accused fled from the scene. On receiving the information, the victim was admitted to the Jagpat Singh Government Upazila Hospital of the town by ambulance, where the doctors have referred the victim to RBM Hospital, Bharatpur.

Police officer Vinod Kumar Meena said that two people have been detained for questioning in the above case. On receiving the information, CO Ashish Prajapat reached the hospital and inquired about the case from the victim's family. At the same time, the doctors of RBM hospital have written a letter to Deeg district police and asked them to get the victim checked by a medical board.

TAGGED:

