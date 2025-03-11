Cricket Betting Racket With Links To Dubai And Karnataka Busted In AP's East Godavari

Rajanagaram: A major cricket betting racket operating in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, with roots in Karnataka and Dubai, has been busted by the police. The gang, which ran online betting networks and bookies on a contract basis, was caught red-handed on Sunday night.

According to Uttara Mandal DSP Y Srikanth, cricket betting took place in Rajanagaram mandal near Gait College in Rajanagaram mandal. Acting on a tip-off from SP Narasimha Kishore, CI Veeraiah Goud and SI Nagarjuna led a raid on the location. The police arrested 12 individuals and seized seven laptops, 42 mobile phones, and multiple betting records.

Racket Operated from Karnataka & Dubai

Investigations revealed that Dandu Venkatavarma alias Santosh ran the racket from Balusumudi village, Bhimavaram mandal, while Immandi Bharat Kumar from Raichur, Karnataka, was identified as the kingpin. Ten others from Karnataka worked as contractual bookies, earning Rs 18,000 per month. The network was operated online and managed from Dubai.

From Fish Ponds to Betting Empire

Venkatavarma, once a fish farmer, incurred huge losses in his business. Struggling financially, he joined forces with Bharat to run an online betting call centre. J. Vineeth, an engineering graduate from Bhimavaram, later joined them in Dubai, helping them expand their network through multiple betting websites.

500 Gaming Apps & 11,000 Customers

DSP Srikanth disclosed that the racket controlled 500 gaming apps linked to cricket betting. One website alone had over 11,000 customers. Authorities are taking steps to seize their bank accounts and shut down their websites. J. Vineeth, who is currently in Dubai, already has two criminal cases against him in Hyderabad.

This crackdown highlights the deep-rooted nexus of online cricket betting and the urgent need for stricter cyber-monitoring. Further investigations are underway.