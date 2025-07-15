Cricket Ball Leads To Discovery Of Skeleton In Hyderabad House

Hyderabad: A youth who entered an abandoned house to fetch a cricket ball in Hyderabad on Monday, discovered skeletal remains of a middle-aged man in the Nampally area of the city.

The dilapidated house, according to police, belonged to a man who had been living alone in it since 2015. On Monday afternoon, the youth entered the premises to retrieve a cricket ball and noticed the human skeleton. He alerted residents, who in turn informed the police.

A police team from Habeebnagar Police Station reached the spot, broke open the locked door, and found the skeletal remains in the kitchen, PTI reported, quoting police officials. A switched-off mobile phone was found near the skeleton. Upon turning it on, they found over 80 missed calls and several contact numbers.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deceased was unmarried and had been living alone. His siblings told police that they had lost contact with him and assumed he had relocated. As he was living independently, no missing persons complaint had been filed.

"It was not clear when and how he died. The skeletal remains were sent for medical examination. It is looking like natural death, but the actual cause of death can be known based on the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) report," the official said. A case of unnatural death was registered and further investigation is on, police added.