Cremations On Streets, Rooftops As Ganga Ghats In Varanasi Flooded

The 'aarti' is also being carried out on rooftops as all Ghats and places where priests performed 'Ganga Aarti' are flooded

Cremation in a lane in Varanasi (ETV Bharat)
Published : August 1, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST

Varanasi: In view of heavy rainfall, water level of Ganga river has risen compelling cremations along the banks to halt in the holy city of Varanasi. As most of the Ghats are flooded, people have been forced to shift the cremations to rooftops and streets.

The famous Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats, known for their significance in Hindu funeral rituals, have been completely submerged in water, adding to the misery of people who have come from far off places for cremation here.

Major Ghats submerged in water (ETV Bharat)

Instead of Manikarnika Ghat, cremation is being done on the rooftops, where only 10 bodies can be cremated at a time. In case of Harishchandra Ghat, the rituals are being performed in a narrow lane, where only two to three bodies can be cremated at a time. Due to lack of space, the last rites are being completed on the streets with people waiting for long hours for their turns.

All the major Ghats of Varanasi namely Assi Ghat, Tulsi Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat, Scindia Ghat, Panchganga Ghat, Namo Ghat and Sant Ravidas Ghat, are completely submerged in water. As Dashashwamedh and Sheetla Ghats as well as places where priests performed 'Ganga aarti' are flooded, 'aarti' is also being carried out on the rooftops.

Cremation on a narrow lane in Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level of the Ganga river has risen steadily, crossing 69.95 metre mark in Varanasi, which is just below the warning level of 70.26 metres. Officials apprehend that if the water level continues to rise at the rate of two centimetres per hour, it may cross the danger mark by Friday night.

As per the daily bulletin of the CWC, Ganga river is on an upward trend in many districts. It has also forecasted that after August 5, there will be a rapid rise in the water level of Ganga river in Varanasi and its surrounding areas.

