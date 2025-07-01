Crafting Change: Bhopal Artisan Uses Bamboo Art To Uplift Community

Bhopal: In a remarkable example of self-reliance and community empowerment, Dharmendra Kumar, a young artisan from Bhopal, is transforming lives through the traditional craft of bamboo art.

Inspired by his grandfather, Dharmendra has mastered the skill and now uses it to uplift others, especially unemployed youth and housewives. He creates and sells a wide range of intricate bamboo products, including decorative birds.

Bhopal Artisan Uses Bamboo Art To Uplift Community (PTI)

"There are one to 70 types of artwork, made in different ways out of bamboo. One bird (made with bamboo) takes about two hours to make. In the entire day, we are able to make two birds. There are other costs like bamboo are there. We have to buy thermacol, fevicol, wire, thread, all these costs come," said Dharmendra.

He added that he used to sell products at government events like fairs in Bhopal and the Bhopal Art and Tribal Museum. The women learning bamboo art from Dharmendra Kumar are discovering new paths to financial independence through their newly acquired skills.

"My husband is unemployed, so he does the duty. I come here to learn from sir. I also do household work. Because I am unemployed, I am learning this skill so that we can move forward and get some help from the government, said Shivani, a housewife. These products have found markets not only in Madhya Pradesh but across several other states.

As Dharmendra continues to pass on his ancestral craft, his bamboo art is creating a ripple effect of empowerment, preserving tradition, generating livelihoods, promoting sustainability, and strengthening local economies. (With PTI inputs).