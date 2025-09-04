Cracks Reported On Houses In Pauri Garhwal, Residents Blame Tunnel Construction Work

Srinagar: Residents of several houses in Teachers Colony of Mahadev Srinagar area in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district have been forced to vacate their buildings after cracks were developed on the floors and walls.

Around 12 families and a dozen tenants have been forced to vacate their houses and are currently living under the open sky. They, however, blamed this on the construction of a railway tunnel near Ghasiya Mahadev region along the Rishikesh-Karnprayag-Badrinath route. A team of geologists are set to survey the damaged houses to ascertain the cause of damage, officials said.

Several people have vacated their houses (ETV Bharat)

Local people said cracks on the walls and floors are gradually widening and feared that a major accident can occur if action is not taken immediately. Families, who have not yet vacated their houses, said they are spending sleepless nights.

Locals alleged that crores of rupees were spent on the construction work of the tunnel but the Railways did not pay any attention to the safety and rehabilitation of the residents. They complained that so far neither any technical team has visited the spot for investigation nor officials took stock of the situation.

Cracks on walls (ETV Bharat)

They said that if the local administration and the Railways do not make alternative arrangements, they will be forced to undertake a mass protest. The affected families have demanded that the government provide them accommodation and compensation as well as survey their houses along with taking action against the responsible agencies.

"A team of geologists will survey the affected areas regarding complaints of cracks. It is only after the survey that the cause behind the cracks can be ascertained. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the survey report," Vinod Bisht, manager, Srinagar Railway Development Corporation said.

Cracks have developed on floors (ETV Bharat)

Vasudev Kandhari, a resident, said huge cracks have developed in the walls, triggering fear of collapse. "A situation has risen where we are forced to sleep outside the house with our children and elderly parents. Our condition will turn worse during the rains," he said.

The affected families warned of taking to the streets if their demands are ignored. "If government fails to announce relief, rehabilitation and compensation then we will launch a movement through mass protests," another resident said.

A portion of road has been damaged (ETV Bharat)

He demanded an immediate survey of all damaged houses followed by concrete steps. In future, survey of affected areas should be made mandatory before launching projects like tunnel construction, the resident added.