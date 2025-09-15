Uttarakhand: Cracks On Nainital's Historic Mall Road; Landslides In Pithoragarh Halt Adi Kailash Yatra
Cracks on Nainital's historic Mall Road forced traffic closure, while heavy rains in Pithoragarh triggered landslides, blocking two dozen roads.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
Nainital: Continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand is creating alarming situations in several districts. While cracks have appeared on the 179-year-old Mall Road of Nainital, landslides triggered by heavy rains in Pithoragarh have forced the closure of several roads and postponed the second phase of the Adi Kailash Yatra.
Cracks on Nainital's Lifeline:
Large cracks have been reported on the historic Mall Road of Nainital near the Grand Hotel, raising fears of landslides. The Public Works Department (PWD) has stopped traffic on the Lower Mall Road as a precaution. This has diverted vehicle pressure to the Upper Mall Road.
Executive Engineer Ratnesh Saxewna said, "Road repair work was scheduled to begin on September 22, but he incident forced authorities to close the stretch immediately. Work has started from Monday itself."
Local residents accused the PWD of negligence, saying that in 2018, around 50 meters of Mall Road collapsed into Naini Lake at the same spot. At that time, traffic remained suspended for nearly five months. Locals allege that since then, instead of permanent repairs, only temporary asphalt patches have been laid.
Nainital District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh confirmed that reports of cracks and landslides around Mall Road, Haldwani, and Bhawali Road have been sent to the Centre. A central team recently inspected the area, and funds have been requested for permanent solutions.
Residents like Shibban Lal and Pramod warned that without long-term repairs, cracks will spread further, threatening hotels, shops, and tourist traffic ahead of the season. Mall Road, built in 1846 by the British, remains Nainital's lifeline, connecting Mallital and Tallital, and is a major attraction for tourists walking along the Naini Lake.
Pithoragarh Cut Off By Landslides:
Meanwhile, continuous rain in the Pithoragarh district has triggered multiple landslides, forcing the closure of several major roads and postponement of the second phase of the Adi Kailash Yatra. Though the district has received slightly less rainfall than normal this monsoon, heavy rain in some areas has created disaster-like conditions. On Sunday night, intense rainfall led to landslides that blocked more than two dozen roads across the district.
The Thal-Pithoragarh road, Thal-Berinag road, Thal-Lezam motorway, and Pankhu-Kotmanya road were all shut due to debris. The Jauljivi- Dharchula and Adi Kailash roads also remain closed, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.
The Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. In view of the weather, SDM Dharchuls Jitendra Verma said the second phase of the Adi Kailash Yatra, scheduled to start today, has been postponed until after September 17.
District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Mahar said 19 rural roads, two BRO routes, and two state roads are closed. Machines are being deployed to clear debris. This monsoon, Uttarakhand has recorded 1,322.1 mm rainfall- 21 per cent above normal. Pithoragarh received 1,358.1 mm against the normal 1409.5 mm, slightly below average. Still, excessive rainfall in pockets has triggered recurring landslides and road blockages.
The administration has appealed to Yatris and tour operators to check weather updates and road conditions before planning their journey, and not to make bookings without official instructions.
