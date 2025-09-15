ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Cracks On Nainital's Historic Mall Road; Landslides In Pithoragarh Halt Adi Kailash Yatra

Nainital: Continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand is creating alarming situations in several districts. While cracks have appeared on the 179-year-old Mall Road of Nainital, landslides triggered by heavy rains in Pithoragarh have forced the closure of several roads and postponed the second phase of the Adi Kailash Yatra.

Cracks on Nainital's Lifeline:

Large cracks have been reported on the historic Mall Road of Nainital near the Grand Hotel, raising fears of landslides. The Public Works Department (PWD) has stopped traffic on the Lower Mall Road as a precaution. This has diverted vehicle pressure to the Upper Mall Road.

Cracks On Nainital's Historic Mall Road; Landslides In Pithoragarh Halt Adi Kailash Yatra (ETV Bharat)

Executive Engineer Ratnesh Saxewna said, "Road repair work was scheduled to begin on September 22, but he incident forced authorities to close the stretch immediately. Work has started from Monday itself."

Local residents accused the PWD of negligence, saying that in 2018, around 50 meters of Mall Road collapsed into Naini Lake at the same spot. At that time, traffic remained suspended for nearly five months. Locals allege that since then, instead of permanent repairs, only temporary asphalt patches have been laid.

Nainital District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh confirmed that reports of cracks and landslides around Mall Road, Haldwani, and Bhawali Road have been sent to the Centre. A central team recently inspected the area, and funds have been requested for permanent solutions.