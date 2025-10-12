ETV Bharat / state

Cracks Have Started To Appear In DMK-Led Alliance: AIADMK Chief Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami flayed the DMK and its partners, stating it has no right to talk about the AIADMK alliance.

Cracks Have Started To Appear In DMK-Led Alliance: AIADMK Chief Palaniswami
A file photo of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Salem: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that cracks have started to appear in the alliance led by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress, which is an ally of the DMK, has started to ask for more seats to contest for the forthcoming assembly polls in 2026, he said, citing media reports. Palaniswami flayed the DMK and its partners, stating it has no right to talk about the AIADMK alliance.

"In our alliance, the parties are able to talk independently. Whereas that is not the case with the DMK. Today, media reports have stated that the Congress has already started to ask for more seats for the forthcoming polls. Cracks have started to appear in the DMK alliance," Palaniswami told reporters here.

Read More

  1. AIADMK Chief Palaniswami Claims 'Cracks' In DMK-Congress Alliance
  2. No Talks Were Held With Amit Shah On AIADMK's Internal Matters: Palaniswami

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DMKPALANISWAMIAIADMKEDAPPADI K PALANISWAMI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.