Cracks Have Started To Appear In DMK-Led Alliance: AIADMK Chief Palaniswami

Salem: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that cracks have started to appear in the alliance led by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress, which is an ally of the DMK, has started to ask for more seats to contest for the forthcoming assembly polls in 2026, he said, citing media reports. Palaniswami flayed the DMK and its partners, stating it has no right to talk about the AIADMK alliance.