Crackdown On Terror Network: ATS, Police Raid Many Locations In Pune, 19 Detained

Pune: The state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Pune Police conducted raids in many locations of Maharashtra's Pune district and detained 19 suspects for further questioning, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs about terror network, the search operations were launched around midnight and continued till dawn. Presently, the suspects are being interrogated, they added.

Most of the suspects were foreign nationals whose visas had expired and one was an officer bearer of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The ATS had been monitoring their movements for the last three days.

According to information provided by the ATS, searches were conducted at the houses and offices of 19 suspects in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanawadi and Bhosari areas throughout the night.