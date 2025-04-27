ETV Bharat / state

Pahalgam Attack: Houses Of 3 More Terrorists Razed Down In J&K

The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina in the Shopian district on Saturday night.

Pahalgam Attack: Houses Of 3 More Terrorists Razed Down In J&K
A destroyed house in Naz Colony in Bandipora allegedly linked to a terrorist (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 9:28 AM IST

Srinagar: Authorities have demolished houses of three active terrorists in Bandipora, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir as security forces continued their crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Sunday.

The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina in Shopian district on Saturday night, they said.

They said the house of another active terrorist-- Amir Nazir -- was demolished in the Pulwama district. In the Bandipora district, the house of Lashkar-e-Toiba ultra Jameel Ahmad Shergojri was demolished. Shergojri has been an active terrorist since 2016. With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolished since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine.

The demolitions carried out over the past three days come amid heightened military operations to hunt down the perpetrators behind the attack on Tuesday at Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. The crackdown began Thursday when the houses of Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Ahmad Sheikh, both alleged LeT operatives, were demolished in Bijbehara’s Gurre village and Tral's Mongaham area, respectively. According to officials, the properties were used to store and possibly assemble explosive devices used in the April attack.

Security officials said all the demolitions were conducted after "credible intelligence" linked the properties to militant activities.

Terrorists on April 22 opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states -- an incident that has spiked India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the killers would be pursued "to the ends of the earth."(With agency inputs).

