Crackdown On Illegal Bangladeshi Settlers: Mega Demolition Drive Begins In Ahmedabad's Chandola Lake

Ahmedabad: In one of the biggest demolition drives in Gujarat, bulldozers on Tuesday ran amok in the Chandola Lake area in Ahmedabad, razing houses of illegal Bangladeshi settlers. The area is touted as a large concentration of illegal Bangladeshi intruders, police said.

The massive exercise has been launched jointly by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the state police personnel. As many as 80 JCB machines and 60 dumpers have been deployed for this large-scale operation, which is taking place in the presence of officials from all seven zones of Ahmedabad.

Sharad Singhal, Joint CP (Crime), said, "There was a Siyasatnagar Bangal Vaas where a majority of Bangladeshis used to stay...AMC conducted a survey in which it was found that illegal construction was done. A demolition drive is underway. A total of 50 JCBs are working here, and around 2,000 police personnel are deployed here."

Ahead of the demolition drive, illegal power connections were disconnected a day earlier. Ahmedabad police commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik visited the Chandola Lake area a day before to monitor the situation. Most illegal Bangladeshi migrants reportedly vacated their homes following a night operation conducted by city police, during which over 1,000 suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals were detained for identity verification.