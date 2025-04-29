Crackdown On Illegal Bangladeshi Settlers: Mega Demolition Drive Begins In Ahmedabad's Chandola Lake

Ahmedabad: In one of the biggest demolition drives in Gujarat, bulldozers on Tuesday ran amok in the Chandola Lake area in Ahmedabad, razing houses of illegal Bangladeshi settlers. The area is touted as a large concentration of illegal Bangladeshi intruders, police said.
The massive exercise has been launched jointly by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the state police personnel. As many as 80 JCB machines and 60 dumpers have been deployed for this large-scale operation, which is taking place in the presence of officials from all seven zones of Ahmedabad.
Sharad Singhal, Joint CP (Crime), said, "There was a Siyasatnagar Bangal Vaas where a majority of Bangladeshis used to stay...AMC conducted a survey in which it was found that illegal construction was done. A demolition drive is underway. A total of 50 JCBs are working here, and around 2,000 police personnel are deployed here."
#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demolishes illegal settlements near Chandola lake— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025
According to Sharad Singhal, Joint CP (Crime), a majority of Bangladeshis used to stay here. https://t.co/Ew1lzwsgnx pic.twitter.com/4sVzLJIT8l
Ahead of the demolition drive, illegal power connections were disconnected a day earlier. Ahmedabad police commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik visited the Chandola Lake area a day before to monitor the situation. Most illegal Bangladeshi migrants reportedly vacated their homes following a night operation conducted by city police, during which over 1,000 suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals were detained for identity verification.
Chandola Lake has seen significant encroachment due to the continued arrival of Bangladeshi intruders, who allegedly sneaked through the West Bengal border, and arrived in the western state.
Out of the 890 individuals detained from the Chandola Lake area, 143 were identified as Bangladeshi citizens. Two hundred detained people were released from detention after their identities were verified.
In the recent past, satellite pictures emerged showing how over the years, a portion of Chandola Lake was buried with soil and waste due to alleged intrusion. Sources said several areas of Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat are facing a huge influx of migrants.
Meanwhile, Gyanendra Singh Malik said three days ago, the police officials conducted a mass operation in Bangal Vaas where more than 180 Bangladeshis were identified.
Meanwhile, in a massive statewide crackdown on illegal immigration, the Umargam Police detained seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, as per a police official.
Speaking to the media, Valsad Superintendent of Police (SP) Karanraj Vaghela said that the detained immigrants would be questioned, and then the process of deportation would begin.