Crack Down On Illegal Madrasas: Uttarakhand Govt Seals 136, Funding Under Investigation

Dehradun: On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, authorities are conducting a statewide investigation into illegal madrasas. Several unregistered madrasas have been identified and sealed by the administration.

According to official figures, 136 madrasas have been sealed so far. Meanwhile, concerns are being raised over the source of funding for these institutions. The government has launched an inquiry to determine where the financial support for these madrasas is coming from. An investigation has been ordered to be submitted to the Chief Minister's Office, and a formal press note has been issued regarding the crackdown.

Extensive Action Against Illegal Madrasas

For the past month, intensive action has been taken against illegal madrasas across the state. While 136 have already been sealed, reports suggest that over 500 unrecognised madrasas are currently operating. The government is now questioning how these institutions are being financed and whether there is a larger conspiracy under the guise of religious education. Investigators will determine whether these illegally operated madrasas in Devbhoomi are receiving foreign funding.

District-Level Committees to Probe Funding Sources

There are approximately 450 registered madrasas in Uttarakhand, which provide proper documentation, bank account details, and financial reports to the government. However, more than 500 madrasas are running without official recognition. In response, the government has directed district administrations to:

Verify the identities of children enrolled in these madrasas.

Investigate their sources of funding and purpose of expenditure.

Ensure transparency in financial transactions.

Illegal Madrasas Near Border Areas a Security Concern

According to the Uttarakhand government’s press note, a large number of illegal madrasas have been identified in border-adjacent towns, including Jaspur, Bajpur, Kichha, Kashipur, Rudrapur, Gadarpur, Pachhadun and Haridwar. The increasing presence of unregistered madrasas in these areas is a serious security concern. Authorities are actively investigating the financial networks and objectives of these institutions.

Recent Action Against Illegal Construction

On March 24, a team from the Dehradun district administration sealed a large madrasa in Sahaspur after issuing a prior notice regarding illegal construction. The madrasa had unauthorisedly added an extra floor without obtaining approval from the relevant authorities.

Madrasas Sealed in Various Districts

Udham Singh Nagar: 64 madrasas sealed

Dehradun: 44 madrasas sealed

Haridwar: 26 madrasas sealed

Pauri Garhwal: 2 madrasas sealed

Government's Stance on Illegal Madrasas and Encroachments

The government has made it clear that strict action against illegal madrasas, unauthorised tombs and encroachments will continue.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated: "The large-scale operation of illegal madrasas is a serious matter. Strict instructions have been given to officials for investigation and necessary action."

Read more: Madrassas Work Arbitrarily, Unfit To Give ‘Proper’ Education: NCPCR Tells SC