CR Foundation Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Looking Back at 25-Glorious Years of Serving the Elderly

Hyderabad: As Chandra Rajeswara Rao Foundation for Social Progress (CR Foundation), a society formed with No-profit motive, established in the year 1999 to perpetuate the memory of great distinguished legendary personality of India, Sri Chandra Rajeswara Rao celebrates its Silver Jubilee Foundation, we look back its history and the lives of the inmates there.

There are 140 inmates in the Ashram, out of which 82 are women and 23 couples. Almost half the population in the ashram is over 80-years-old.

HISTORY: Rao left his medical studies to fight for workers and build trade unions. He was dedicated to Communist ideals and egalitarian values and continued his journey for emancipation of the masses and struggled for social progress till his last last breath in April 1994.

Leaders of all political parties, including Indira Gandhi, Putchalapalli Sundarayya, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Jayaprakash Narayan, Babu Jagjivan Ram, Ravi Narayan Reddy, Makhdoom Mohiuddin, and international figures such as Fidel Castro of Cuba, Stalin and Breznev of Russia, held him in high regard for his commitment to the cause.



For a quarter of a century, he held the extraordinary honor of serving as the Communist Party of India's general secretary. The prestigious "Order of Lenin" and numerous other international awards were bestowed upon him. After his death, communist leaders established the CR Foundation in 1999 to fulfill the ambition of the idealist who led them.

The then-state government allotted five acres of land in Kondapur for the foundation. On October 2, 1999, the ashram building was inaugurated in the presence of five old men. Freedom fighters, armed fighters of Telangana, renowned poets, journalists, and artists were among the first inmates.

Initially, the management expenses were borne by the foundation itself. As the number of members increased, they started charging them. The Ashram is currently charging its members Rs 9,000 but has free accommodation facilities for those who are below the poverty line.

With the construction of a guest house, family members of the inmates now reside there while coming to meet their loved ones instead of taking them to their homes on weekends. The state government has awarded the ashram with the 'Vyo Shrestha Samman' prize in 2019 for providing a dignified life to the elderly citizens living in it.

HEALTHCARE: A general physician and two nurses are available 24 hours a day to look after the inmates. Dr Mandava Gopinath, who studied medicine at the Guntur Medical College and worked in Iran for a few years, has been treating the inmates there.

A free clinic has also been established under the auspices of LV Prasad Hospital besides an ICU with 5 beds to cater to emergencies. For further treatment, family members are informed who then take the injured to a private hospital. Those who do not have any living family member are admitted to the NIMS and supervised by the ashram administrators.

SERVICES: Open gym and walking track services are also provided to the inmates. There are separate dining halls on all three floors accommodating 110 rooms and three dormitories. Office bearers Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, D Raja, Dr K Narayana, Aziz Pasha, Jalli Wilson, Palla Venkat Reddy, Chennamaneni Venkateswara Rao, PJ Chandrasekhar Rao, Manam



PLATFORM FOR CULTURAL AURAS: As almost everyone in the ashram hails from a cultural background, there are regular discussions on books, movies, poetry and much more. Old movies are screened once or twice a week in the open-air theater. Cultural performances, too, are organised regularly. People celebrate every festival wholeheartedly.

''I participated in the Telangana armed struggle from 1951 to 1955. After being trained at the Mallu Swarajyam, I went into hiding and took up arms. I married SVK Prasad, whom I met during the combat. Later, he served as an MLA of the Chennuru Constituency of Warangal District. My Brother Kommidi Narsimhareddy served as MLA of Bhuvanagiri twice. I came to this Ashram 16 years ago. I don't miss the kids. Communist leaders often visit and greet us'', said SVK Suguna, a 87-year-old armed fighter from Telangana and Ashram inmate.

COMMUNITY LIVING: Home Director Chennakesavarao said that the motto of the Ashram lies in 'Community Living'. "The contribution of Ramoji Rao, chairman of the Ramoji group of companies during the establishment of the foundation is unforgettable. We wanted to start small at first. However, Ramoji Rao provided financial support for the foundation to be established in the name of the communist giant'' he added.