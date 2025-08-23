CPI (ML) Alleges Complications In Process Of Filing Objections To SIR In Bihar

Patna: CPI (ML) On Saturday alleged that objections to SIR filed in many districts of Bihar are not being accepted.

National General Secretary of the party Dipankar Bhattacharya questioned the intention of the Election Commission of India. However, the poll panel said nine objections were received by it from the party August 1 to August 23. It further stated that parties like Congress and RJD have not filed a single objection so far.

CPI (ML) leader and in-charge of media department Kumar Parvez said 9 objections have been registered by the party regarding a bulletin issued by the Election Commission dated August 23, in which the names of 65 lakh voters have been removed from the voter list. This number could have increased, but the lack of clarity of the Election Commission, prevented it, he alleged.

"We found out later that the Election Commission is considering only those objections which are being submitted by filling the affidavits by the booth level agents of the party. Names of 65 lakh voters of Bihar have been removed from the electoral roll. It also includes names of people who have been declared dead. By the way, people have to fill up form six and file a complaint with an affidavit, only then the complaint is accepted," Parvez said.

He said the Election Commission, till August 18, had not given any form of affidavit to political parties. "My party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission," he added. Parvez further said the the letter issued by poll panel was not an official letter, as the application was not accompanied by an affidavit from a booth-level agent. He said there is little time and the process of Election Commission is complicated.