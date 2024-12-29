ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: CPI(M) MLA's Son Among 9 Held For Possessing Ganja, Legislator Denies Allegation

Alappuzha: U Pratibha MLA denied the reports that her son was arrested with ganja on Saturday, after the officials of the excise department arrested nine people for possessing the narcotics.

Her son also rejected the allegations on social media.

The Kayamkulam MLA on a Facebook live alleged that her son was only questioned when he was sitting with his friends, adding that the media was hunting her.

"Since the news broke, I have been receiving many phone calls, " she said.

"When my son and friends were sitting together, the Excise officers came and asked questions, but the news came that my son was caught with ganja," she said.

"If the news is true, I will apologise. If not, the media should apologise publicly," the MLA added.