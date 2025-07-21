CPI Seeks 24 Seats To Contest Bihar Polls; Demands Cancellation Of SIR

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded 24 seats to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The party has submitted a list of the constituencies to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The Left party asserted that the six seats it was given to contest the 2020 state polls was not a reasonable figure. It has also demanded cancellation of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. “Seat sharing is a very important and difficult issue. We appeal to all parties of the INDIA bloc to accommodate each other. Everybody must get a reasonable number of seats and fight unitedly so that the present government in Bihar is changed,” CPI general secretary D Raja told reporters.

Raja, who participated in the CPI state council meeting in Patna, asserted that the party has a rich and wide presence across Bihar and a strong mass base in all districts. “We hope that our party gets a reasonable number of seats. The negotiations have started and talks with Tejashwi have been held. We hope that the talks will progress further,” the CPI general secretary said.

The CPI contested on six seats as a Mahagathbandhan partner in 2020 and won two of them. It is eyeing a larger share this time. “The number of seats we got in the 2020 Assembly elections was not reasonable. This time we hope to get a reasonable figure. We have staked a claim on 24 seats and submitted the list to Tejashwi,” CPI Bihar unit secretary Ram Naresh Pandey said.

“If the CPI (ML) got 19 seats to contest the 2020 state elections, the CPI should have been given 20. Our party is bigger and stronger than CPI (ML). We have the vote transfer capability on all 243 Assembly seats in Bihar,” Pandey added.

While seat-sharing talks are going on in the Mahagathbandhan and all its constituents have submitted the list of constituencies they want to contest, the distribution would be finalised by RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi, because their party is the largest in the Opposition bloc in Bihar.

Interacting with reporters, Raja attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor offensive launched against Pakistan.

“Modi and the Union government should explain how terrorists from Pakistan came, killed and went back. They should tell us about the lapses and the failure in intelligence,” Raja said.

“US President Donald Trump has been claiming that he mediated and brought a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Modi has not uttered a single word on it. Trump has also raised the Kashmir issue and his willingness to mediate and resolve it. Have Modi and the Government of India agreed with him to internationalise the Kashmir issue,” Raja asked.

The CPI general secretary said Modi should clarify and explain everything in the Parliament. He also criticised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and asserted it was causing immense hardship to the poor and the marginalised people.

“We met the ECI and have demanded that the Bihar Assembly polls must be conducted on the basis of the electoral rolls used in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and new voters who have become eligible after it should also be given an opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” Raja added.

The CPI general secretary said the MPs of his party would raise the SIR exercise and would press for its withdrawal. They would also demand the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.