On Backfoot, Jharkhand Naxalites Instigating Villagers Against Government

Ranchi: On the backfoot due to relentless operations by security forces, CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres are now instigating villagers to rebel against the government.

As per reports, three cadres of the banned outfit carrying a collective reward of Rs 1 crore are camping in Saranda forest in Jharkhand along with 40 to 50 cadres. In a bid to save themselves, the Maoists often express their desire for peace talks and ceasefire. However, as the security forces do not seem to relent, the cadres are now spreading misinformation that the government is planning to declare Saranda as a reserve forest which will render those residing in the area homeless.

A letter issued by Ashok, the spokesperson of CPI-Maoist Southern Zonal Committee has issued a letter in which tribals and natives of Kolhan including Jharkhand have been asked to unite and speed up the people's resistance movement.

The letter states that a Ministry of Forests has filed an application at the Supreme Court to declare Saranda as a reserve forest and the hearing on the matter is scheduled on August 3. It adds that dozens of villages in Saranda will be cleared by the Forest department with the help of paramilitary forces if the Supreme Court approves the Ministry's plea.

The Naxalites have claimed in the letter that 19 companies had signed MoUs with the government for mining in Saranda before 2010, but due to the revolutionary movement and conflict, the operations have remained on hold.

Sources at the police headquarters said more than a dozen Naxal cadres are in the process of surrendering. As soon as they get a chance to leave the forest, they will lay down their arms. On the other hand, for the first time in Jharkhand, the CPI-Maoist has appealed for peace talks. Azad, the spokesperson of the Special Area Committee of Bihar-Jharkhand of CPI-Maoists has written a letter asking the government to take the initiative for peace talks.