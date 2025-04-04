CPI (M) Stresses Need For Conducting Caste Census Along With Population Census

Madurai: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) stressed the need for caste wise census along with population census.

On the third day of the 4th All India Conference underway in Madurai, the party's Politburo member Mohammed Salim told mediapersons that CPI (M) supports the Kerala Left Democratic Front government. He said states that have successfully implemented population control should not get affected due to the Parliamentary constituency delimitation. He said Election Commission should function as an independent, transparent and credible body and ensure that elections are held on the basis of fair and level playing field. "Along with the population census, a caste based census should also be conducted immediately. We opposed the Modi government's one nation, one election policy and a resolutaion on it was passed in the conference today," he said.

A special resolution was passed at the conference in support of Palestinian people. The party condemned the US backed anti-semitic Israel, which it said is carrying out brutal genocide against the Palestinians. The party stressed the need for a two-state solution to the problem since Palestinians are fighting for their homeland. The resolution, proposed by Politburo member MA Baby, was seconded by Politburo member G Ramakrishnan, said Salim.

Also, all participants in the conference wore the 'Kafia' worn by the Palestinian people on their shoulders to express their solidarity with the cause. Salim said, "Delimitation of constituencies should not be done mechanically on the basis of population. It should be in a manner acceptable to everyone".

He said The Supreme Court has cancelled the appointment of 25,753 teachers in West Bengal because of Mamata Banerjee's corrupt government. "Mamata's government has completely disrupted the school education sector in West Bengal. Many ministers of the Trinamool Congress government, Mamata Banerjee's relative Abhishek Banerjee, and many officials are involved in this corruption. But Mamata blames the Marxist Party," Salim said.

He said the Supreme Court did not mention about Marxist Party in its judgment. "It is usual for Mamata Banerjee to divert the issue when she is in a crisis. Marxist Party is not opposing the Waqf Amendment Act on a symbolic basis. CPI (Marxist) is opposing it because it denies the fundamental right granted by the Constitution," he said.