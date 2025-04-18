ETV Bharat / state

CPI(M) Leader Demands Removal Of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

A protest will be held on April 25 in front of Shastri Bhavan in Chennai by the CPI(M) demanding removal of TN Governor RN Ravi.

TN CPI(M) Secretary Announces Protest, Demands Removal Of Governor RN Ravi
TN CPI(M) Secretary P. Shanmugam (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: Communist Party of India-Marxist secretary for Tamil Nadu, P. Shanmugam on Friday said that a protest will be held on April 25 demanding the removal of state Governor RN Ravi.

In a statement issued by Communist Party of India-Marxist, P. Shanmugam said, "Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi continues to act against the Constitutional integrity and against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu."

"The Supreme Court strongly condemned the non-approval of 10 bills passed and sent to the Legislative Assembly and the Supreme Court itself approved the bills. The people of Tamil Nadu and democratic movements continue to raise their voices to remove the Governor, who is acting against the Constitution," he added.

"The Modi government continues to deceive and betray Tamil Nadu and the people of the state. Refusing to provide appropriate tax allocation for Tamil Nadu, refusing to allocate education funds, refusing to exempt from NEET examination, keeping funds for the 100-day job guarantee scheme in abeyance, imposing a National Education Policy, reducing the representation of Tamil Nadu in the name of constituency realignment, and many other projects including education, railways, and health. The Centre continues to follow the anti-Tamil Nadu policy of not allocating funds to Tamil Nadu," Shanmugam said.

A massive blockade protest will be held on April 25, in front of Shastri Bhavan in Chennai, under the leadership of P. Shanmugam, demanding the immediate dismissal of Ravi and the immediate release of various outstanding amounts for Tamil Nadu by Centre.

Political Executive Committee member U. Vasuki and North Chennai, South Chennai, Central Chennai district secretaries, and party executives will participate in the protest in large numbers, he added.

Chennai: Communist Party of India-Marxist secretary for Tamil Nadu, P. Shanmugam on Friday said that a protest will be held on April 25 demanding the removal of state Governor RN Ravi.

In a statement issued by Communist Party of India-Marxist, P. Shanmugam said, "Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi continues to act against the Constitutional integrity and against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu."

"The Supreme Court strongly condemned the non-approval of 10 bills passed and sent to the Legislative Assembly and the Supreme Court itself approved the bills. The people of Tamil Nadu and democratic movements continue to raise their voices to remove the Governor, who is acting against the Constitution," he added.

"The Modi government continues to deceive and betray Tamil Nadu and the people of the state. Refusing to provide appropriate tax allocation for Tamil Nadu, refusing to allocate education funds, refusing to exempt from NEET examination, keeping funds for the 100-day job guarantee scheme in abeyance, imposing a National Education Policy, reducing the representation of Tamil Nadu in the name of constituency realignment, and many other projects including education, railways, and health. The Centre continues to follow the anti-Tamil Nadu policy of not allocating funds to Tamil Nadu," Shanmugam said.

A massive blockade protest will be held on April 25, in front of Shastri Bhavan in Chennai, under the leadership of P. Shanmugam, demanding the immediate dismissal of Ravi and the immediate release of various outstanding amounts for Tamil Nadu by Centre.

Political Executive Committee member U. Vasuki and North Chennai, South Chennai, Central Chennai district secretaries, and party executives will participate in the protest in large numbers, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOVERNORCPIMP SHANMUGAMGOVERNOR RN RAVI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.