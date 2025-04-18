CPI(M) Leader Demands Removal Of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Chennai: Communist Party of India-Marxist secretary for Tamil Nadu, P. Shanmugam on Friday said that a protest will be held on April 25 demanding the removal of state Governor RN Ravi.

In a statement issued by Communist Party of India-Marxist, P. Shanmugam said, "Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi continues to act against the Constitutional integrity and against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu."

"The Supreme Court strongly condemned the non-approval of 10 bills passed and sent to the Legislative Assembly and the Supreme Court itself approved the bills. The people of Tamil Nadu and democratic movements continue to raise their voices to remove the Governor, who is acting against the Constitution," he added.

"The Modi government continues to deceive and betray Tamil Nadu and the people of the state. Refusing to provide appropriate tax allocation for Tamil Nadu, refusing to allocate education funds, refusing to exempt from NEET examination, keeping funds for the 100-day job guarantee scheme in abeyance, imposing a National Education Policy, reducing the representation of Tamil Nadu in the name of constituency realignment, and many other projects including education, railways, and health. The Centre continues to follow the anti-Tamil Nadu policy of not allocating funds to Tamil Nadu," Shanmugam said.

A massive blockade protest will be held on April 25, in front of Shastri Bhavan in Chennai, under the leadership of P. Shanmugam, demanding the immediate dismissal of Ravi and the immediate release of various outstanding amounts for Tamil Nadu by Centre.

Political Executive Committee member U. Vasuki and North Chennai, South Chennai, Central Chennai district secretaries, and party executives will participate in the protest in large numbers, he added.