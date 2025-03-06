ETV Bharat / state

CPI(M)'s Four-Day State Conference Begins In Kerala's Kollam

Kollam: The four-day Kerala state conference of the CPI(M) began in Kollam on Thursday. The party's central committee member A K Balan hoisted the party flag at Asramam Maidan here.

The conference is being held ahead of CPI(M)’s 24th party congress scheduled from April 2 to 6 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

CPI(M)'s Four-Day State Conference Begins In Kerala's Kollam (PTI)

Balan hoisted the party flag to the sound of drumbeats and bugles, officially inaugurating the conference.

This was followed by songs and dance performances by party workers before the delegates’ meeting at the Town Hall (Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Nagar).

On the occasion, Balan stated that the state was currently caught between religious nationalism and corporate interests and the CPI(M) was fighting against both.